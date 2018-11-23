2019 Democratic Municipal Election Planning Meeting

The Elk County Democratic Committee will hold a special 2019 Municipal Election Planning Meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 28, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 33 Lafayette Street in St. Marys. Any Elk County Democrat interested in running for the Democratic nomination for office in the May 2019 is requested to attend the meeting.

In 2019, county row offices including Commissioner, Sheriff, Auditor, Prothonotary, Treasurer, Register & Recorder and Coroner will be on the ballot. In addition, St. Marys City along with Ridgway and Johnsonburg Borough will have numerous Council Member positions up for election. Each township in the county will have at least one Supervisor and one Auditor position on the ballot and all school districts will have several school board director positions available as well. Circulation of petitions to appear on the primary ballot begins in late February.

The Committee has numerous resources to assist candidates during the circulation process as well as during the General Election period. All precinct committee members are requested to attend, and our meetings are open to all area Democrats. Anyone interested in additional information along with any Democratic candidates that are unable to attend the meeting are asked to call the County Chair at (814) 594-5500.