2019 St. Marys Area High School Homecoming court

Photo submitted

Shown in the front row, from left, are St. Marys Area High School Homecoming Queen candidates Megan McMackin, Haily Schatz, Mac Kenzie Fiasco, Allison Schlimm, Tessa Grotzinger, Megan Quesenberry, Lauren Eckert, and Kaylee Muccio. In the second row are the candidates' escorts, Forest Cressley, Marcus Reed, Paul Gornati, Cahil Parrish, Kyle Gardner, Baird Bankovic, Greg Tettis, and Jake Meeker.