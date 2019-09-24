$2.5 million in funding received to create Diamond bypass
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The City of St. Marys was approved for $2.5 million in funding for the 120 Connector Project, which will create a bypass of the Diamond for motorists traveling on state Route 120.
The awarding of the funds was announced on Tuesday by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), and the City of St. Marys also issued a press release about the project later Tuesday evening.
