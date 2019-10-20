The 3 Breastketeers continuing year-long fundraising efforts

Two area breast cancer survivors are continuing their efforts to assist those battling cancer as they recently hosted their second fundraising event.

Known as the “The 3 Breastketeers,” Darlene Eckert of St. Marys, Mary Lou Zuchelli of Treasure Lake, and the late Chris Rieder, all former St. Marys Area High School classmates, embarked on their breast cancer battle together over one year ago. Sadly Rieder passed away from cancer earlier this year.

It was during that time the three women chose to host a dice run fundraiser in order to raise funds to purchase gas cards for patients residing in Elk County who find themselves having to travel outside of the area to receive treatments.

According to Eckert, the group has raised a total of almost $7,000 in donations since they started their endeavor.