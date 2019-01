Elk County 4-H air rifle team competed at the 2018 PA CMP state 3-position sport air rifle championship in York. Standing left to right in the back are Luann Dybowski, Nico Solomon, Kaleb Santiso, Katie Dybowski, Chloe Mattivi, Kaityln Amacher and Anthony Santiso. In the front row, left to right, are Hunter Santiso, Jaiden Mattivi and Thaddeus Gardner.