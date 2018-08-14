41 Diocese of Erie priests named in child sex abuse report

Forty-one of the 300 priests and clergy members named in the statewide investigative grand jury report on child sex abuse allegations and coverup by Catholic priests, served in the Diocese of Erie.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released details of the two-year investigation involving six Catholic dioceses across the state, including those in Allentown, Erie, Harrisburg, Greensburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton.

“Today, the most comprehensive report on child sexual abuse within the church ever produced in our country was released,” Shapiro said during a press conference in Harrisburg. “Pennsylvanians can finally learn the extent of sexual abuse in these dioceses. For the first time, we can all begin to understand the systematic cover up by church leaders that followed. The abuse scarred every diocese. The cover up was sophisticated. The church protected the institution at all costs.”

Shapiro dubbed the offenders as “predator priests” in the 884-page report.

Among the Diocese of Erie priests and clergy named were:

Michael J. Amy, Michael G. Barletta, Donald C. Bolton, Robert F. Bower, Dennis

Chludzinski, Donald Cooper, Michael R. Freeman, Gregory P. Furjanic, Chester “Chet”

Gawronski, Herbert G. Gloeker, Robert E. Hannon, James P. Hopkins, Barry M.

Hudock, Joseph W. Jerge, Stephen E. Jeselnick, Thomas C. Kelley, Gary L. Ketcham,

Thaddeus Kondzielski, Gerard Krebs, Jerry (John) Kucan, Louis Lorei, Salvatore P.

Luzzi, Richard D. Lynch, Daniel Martin, Leon T. Muroski, Edmundus Murphy, John L.

Murray, Giles L, Nealen, Jan Olowin, Andrew Pawlaczyk, John A. Piatkowski, David L.

Poulson, William Presley, John Philip Schanz, Samuel B. Slocum, Thomas Smith,

John Tome, and Patrick Vallimont.

Two names were redacted in the report pending ongoing appellate litigation.

“My office is not satisfied with a redacted report, we will fight vigorously to remove every redaction,” Shapiro said.