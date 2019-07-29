The 45th Elk County Fair offers new entertainment, returns classics

The 45th annual Elk County Fair will feature some brand new events while returning a range of fair classics.

This year's theme is "Fairs Feature Agriculture."

The fair will take place August 6-11 at the Elk County Fair Grounds in Kersey.

Fair President Warren Stewart discussed some of the new events.

"Every year it kind of changes up. We try to add more and more to it," Stewart said.

This year's fair will feature two new events including S.T.O.R.M. Tough Truck Racing which takes place on Wednesday at 7 p.m., and Side by Side races on Thursday at 7 p.m. Interested drivers may register the day of each event.