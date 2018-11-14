5th grade students explore manufacturing careers

The Community Education Center’s DISCOVER Partnership is recognizing National Manufacturing Day all through October. With the assistance from local schools, manufacturers and organizations, the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Career Showcase for fifth grade students was held on Oct. 2.

This year’s theme was Air, Land and Sea and addressed the student’s awareness regarding STEM careers and the critical demand for skilled manufacturing labor.

Each School was assigned a Guest Educator who organized a STEM Activity and a manufacturing representative who presented company information and products associated with the activity relating it to local career opportunities. The classroom teacher provided a lesson prior to the event introducing students to manufacturing and its history in our region and then led a post reflection activity after the event for the students to assess if manufacturing would be a fit for their future career.

This year’s partners included Stephanie Stoughton and Kelsey Kilhoffer from the Elk County Conservation District, teaming up with Brian Regan, engineer with Domtar, who presented to the South St. Marys Street Elementary School students. Natalie Aiello from PSU Extension teamed up with Amy Popielski, operations engineer for Clarion Sintered Metals, Inc. and presented to Johnsonburg students. Kate Morgan from the Cameron County Conservation District teamed up with Don Trumpie Jr., manufacturing engineer from GKN Emporium and presented to Cameron County students. Marcia Raubenstrauch, RASD STEM Instructor teamed up with Joe Benden, application engineer and Carrie Lenze, Global Continuous Improvement Director for Morgan Advanced Materials and presented to Ridgway students.

The presenters remarked on how engaged, inquisitive and curious the students were during the activities and were impressed with their thought provoking questions.

This event was coordinated by the Community Education Center's DISCOVER Partnership and sponsored in part by The Stackpole-Hall Foundation, Workforce Solutions for North Central PA and The MEE Foundation. If your company would like to participate in future DISCOVER Partnership events, please contact the CEC at (814) 781-3437.