Active shooter seminar taking place April 9
Amy Cherry
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
St. Mary’s Church is hosting an active shooter preparedness response presentation in an effort to educate those visiting houses of worship on how to respond to such incidents.
Leading the presentation is Bob Winters, protective security advisor of the United States Department of Homeland Security based in Pittsburgh.
It will focus on communities of faith and the steps houses of worship can take to protect and prepare themselves.
