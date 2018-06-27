Additional charges filed related to sexual assault of minor

Additional charges have been filed related to the sexual assault of a minor that occurred earlier this year.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob on Wednesday afternoon, Jeremy Michael Newcome, 26, of 323 Washington St. in St. Marys is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the sexual assault of a minor that occurred at his residence in January.

On April 15, officer Andrew Nero of the City of St. Marys Police Department received information in reference to a possible sexual assault that occurred at Newcome’s residence in January. A 15-year-old victim allegedly had sexual intercourse with Newcome, Clifford Green and Tiffany Beck, all of whom were over the age of 18, at the residence.

All three suspects were interviewed, and Newcome reportedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim and knowing that the victim was a minor.

Newcombe faces felony charges including felony statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault; and misdemeanor indecent assault and corruption of minors; as well as other charges.

A preliminary arraignment for Newcome was held on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the office of Jacob in St. Marys.

Newcome is currently confined in Elk County Prison inline of $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing for Newcome is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3 before Jacob in St. Marys.

Beck was arraigned on related charges earlier this week.