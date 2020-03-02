Adjustments being made to East Branch cutoff wall panels

JOHNSONBURG - Work on the East Branch Dam project has been slightly delayed as crews work to correct defects found on two of the massive panels making up the 250 ft. deep cutoff wall spanning the width of the dam.

Correction of the defects have been taking place since mid-January and likely to be completed by the end of March, according to Denise Polizzano, area engineer for the project.

The overall project completion date remains the same as slated for 2021, however the contractor completion date is anticipated for December 7, 2020. The project is a $250 million investment.

A status report on the state of the dam took place during an annual public meeting on Monday evening at Johnsonburg Area High School where representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pittsburgh district were on hand to discuss details of the East Branch Dam Safety Initiative.