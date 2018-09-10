Adult Day Center to host Open House

In recognition of National Adult Day Services Week, Penn Highlands Community Nurses Adult Day Center in St. Marys is hosting an open house on Sunday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will feature hot apple cider, autumn-inspired desserts, and door prizes.

The Adult Day Center provides respite care, therapeutic activities and exercise, medication administration, personal care and much more to individuals who need daily care but wish to remain in their current living situation.

The center, located at 625 Maurus St. in St. Marys, allows caregivers time to work outside of the home or to just take a break from the daily responsibilities of 24-hour caregiving. The center provides an activity-oriented program in a pleasant atmosphere Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.

For more information, please call 814-781-8253.