Adult education services being offered through IU9

Seneca Highlands IU9 received a $448,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to provide adult education services in Cameron, Elk, McKean, Potter, and Jefferson counties.

“This grant expands the current program to include services to 256 adult students in the five county area,” said Lyndsey McAndrew, IU9 adult educator.

Services include basic skills instruction to assist adults to become literate and obtain the knowledge and skills necessary for employment and economic self-sufficiency. Instruction for adults at all educational functional levels, including high school equivalency test preparation, will be offered.