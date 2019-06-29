African Children's Choir performs in Johnsonburg

JOHNSONBURG – The African Children's Choir (ACC) brought the sights and sounds of Africa to Johnsonburg on Friday evening when it performed its newest show "Just as I am."

Through its newest show, the group aims to spread a message of hope, healing and justice.

The event was sponsored by the Johnsonburg First Baptist Church. Pastor Dan Reigel led a prayer to begin the evening full of song and dance.

Throughout the lively performance, the children sang traditional Christian hymns often accompanied by an African beat and drums.

Reigel's involvement with the ACC dates back over 30 years.