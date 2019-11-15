Agreements, field trips approved by school board

Numerous agreements and field trips were recently approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors.

The board approved an agreement for grant consultation services with Robert J. Miller and Associates, Inc. of Tonawanda, New York. The company will pursue acquisition of grants from federal and state governments agencies and national, regional, local and private corporate foundations on behalf of the school district.

After an initial 12-month period of service, the agreement will renew into the next three-month quarter at a cost of $7,900 per quarter.

A LERTA (Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance) application was approved for Joseph and Richard Muccio for a sports complex for children. The facility will be located at 333 Stackpole Street and cost an estimated $346,178.

The total estimated tax exemption is $19,205. This includes a tax exemption schedule of 100 percent exempt the first two years, 75 percent exempt for the third year, and 50 percent exempt for the fourth year.