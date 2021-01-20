Airport Authority approves new manager

The St. Marys Airport Authority unanimously approved the hiring of new Airport Manager Vincent Caggiano of Kersey during their monthly meeting on Monday afternoon.

Caggiano began working at the airport on Monday and was hired at a rate of $17/hour.

The authority held their annual re-organizational meeting on Monday as well, with the regular meeting taking place afterwards.

Board members in attendance at the meeting were Nedward Jacob, Lance Mohney, Jerry Bonfardine, Seth Hall, William Laird, and Peter Terbovich, as the Fox Township nominee. Caggiano also participated in the meeting along with Barb Vallone of Vallone’s Accounting and Consulting Services in Johnsonburg who was contracted by the Authority for her services.

The Authority opted to table voting for a board chairman and vice-chairman until their February meeting after each vote resulted in a tie. A full board attendance will allow for a tie breaking vote to occur.

Nominations for chairman were Lance Mohney and Bill Laird and vice-chairman nominations were for unanimously for Mohney. Ned Jacob and Seth Hall were nominated for secretary/treasurer. The former board chairman was Dan Nedzinski who retired from the Authority while former vice-chairman James Catalone’s term expired.