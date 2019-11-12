Airport Authority, Chamber set date for summer concert

ST. MARYS – A “Rock the Runway” concert is set to take place on July 11, 2020 at the St. Marys Municipal Airport.

The St. Marys Area Airport Authority approved a motion during its monthly meeting Tuesday to set the date for the July concert which it will hold as a joint event with the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce. Board members were joined by Patti Poulliott of the Chamber to discuss tentative plans for the concert, including hosting a Bon Jovi tribute band.

“A tribute band would bring in the biggest crowd,” Poulliott said.

Food and alcohol vendors are slated to be featured at the event, with the music stage to be set inside one of the airport hangars.