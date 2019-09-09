Airport authority sets date for next year’s aviation festival

The St. Marys Area Airport Authority confirmed a date for next year’s aviation festival during its monthly meeting Monday evening.

Elk County Cruisers, a main feature of the festival, put in a request to set the date for Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Board members passed a motion to confirm the requested date and to begin planning for next year’s festival.

Airport manager Joe Kerchinski said he’s been working with the U.S. Department of Defense to bring new features to next year’s aviation festival.