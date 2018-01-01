Airport restoration underway

On Wednesday, Sept. 19, a long project made short began at the St. Marys Municipal Airport. It was determined by the FAA, in their last inspection of the airport, that the apron and apron taxiways were in poor condition and may cause damage to aircrafts using the facility.

The airport itself is an important part of our area being used by not only local pilots but STAT MedEvac, Life Flight, local businesses and outside buyers. They all agree to the importance and convenience of the airport, and that the apron restoration project is needed.

The length of the project has been estimated at three months, but the local airport inspector and lead CMT for GAI consultants, Dustin P. Camise, who's been in the business for 11 years says they can get it done in weeks. GAI is out of DuBois and serves as the consultants for 19 regional airports. Camise says it’s his job to figure out how to get projects done fast and still meet or exceed the project requirements.

IA Construction has been selected as the main contractor. They are bringing in 12 triaxle trucks to haul asphalt, along with a $500,000 paver, steam rollers, and manpower. Their arc of the project will follow the work of two sub-contractors.

Donegal Construction started in 1989, and has become an industry leader in pavement profiling. They will be milling the apron, apron taxiways, and the area around the aircraft refueling station, taking off the top 3 inches of old material.

Asphalt is a 100 percent recyclable material, making it one of the greenest products on the planet. The milled asphalt becomes RAP (recycled asphalt product) and is sent to Bradford where the oil content amongst other qualities will be tested before being reincorporated into another project somewhere down the road.

After they mill the surface, it will still be cracked and uneven. IA Construction will fill the cracks and lay a 1-inch level surface down in preparation for a second sub-contractor, Henderson Construction Fabrics, Inc.

Henderson will lay down Petromat, a geotextile fabric, over the first inch of asphalt. The material helps prevent water infiltration into the pavement, is heavy duty enough to replace 1.5-inches of asphalt, will relieve stress on the pavement and help keep reflective cracking (cracks forming over sub-surface cracks) down.

After the Petromat is laid down, IA Contractors will level another 2 inches of asphalt over the top. Doing the math, this will be like putting down 4.5 inches of new asphalt.

The final steps will include the installation of new, better-designed aircraft tie-downs and painting the traffic markings.

The project cost totaled $436,232. The local share, most of which came from a Stackpole-Hall grant, was $21,811.50. which was matched by the state. The federal government footed the remaining $392,609.