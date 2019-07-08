Allegheny Harmonizers hitting the right notes

The Allegheny Harmonizers Barbershop Chorus are tuning up for a fresh start. After a hiatus of over 10 years the group is seeking new members to fill their ranks and risers.

The group currently consists of about 15 members, some of whom are also singers in the Concert Choir of Elk County. Their goal is to maintain a group of 20-30 singers.

Those interested in learning more about the group or in attending a rehearsal are encouraged to contact Thom Hoffman, director. Information about the group may be found on Facebook by searching Allegheny Harmonizers.

Hoffman said the group is looking to perform at area events as their purpose is to prove local musical entertainment.

“Barbershop harmony is unlike any other harmony when compared to choirs, etc.” said Rodney Brennen, St. Marys Chapter president. “People haven’t heard it for years.”

The four-member Fireside Quartet is also part of the Allegheny Harmonizers comprised of Ray Alexander as the lead, Burt Crowell as the bass, Thom Hoffman as the baritone, and Bob Hoffman as the tenor.

Every Tuesday the group can be found rehearsing their harmonies from 6-8 p.m. at the St. Marys Auto Body training center on Trout Run Road in St. Marys. Although the group is based in St. Marys members travel from as far away as Coudersport and hail from Jefferson, Cameron and Potter counties.