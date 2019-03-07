Amacher hoping for memorable senior season at Penn State DuBois

Playing college baseball was always a dream for Ridgway native Austin Amacher.

When he graduated from Ridgway Area High School in the spring of 2015, Amacher had a few offers from colleges for the 2015-2016 season, but he did not think any seemed like a good fit. It was then an opportunity presented itself for him to not only make an impact on a baseball program, but to help play a role in getting a new team off and running.

It all started when Tom Calliari, the man tapped to be the head coach of the new baseball team at Penn State DuBois, reached out to Amacher.

“Coach Calliari got into contact with me a few weeks before the 2015 season was supposed to kick off asking if I would be interested in playing for the resurrected baseball program at Penn State DuBois, and of course, I would not decline an offer like that,” Amacher said.

That decision allowed Amacher to be part of a team that quickly found success, winning a national championship in their third year of existence.

“(It’s been) absolutely crazy, the people you meet, places you go and the experiences,” Amacher said. “It is really awesome to watch a team and program grow into something so special that you know you helped create. We got so much doubt from everyone and people think just because we are a small branch campus we couldn’t do anything big, but then here we are four years later, beating respectable Division II teams and winning national championships. It has been a dream come true.”

