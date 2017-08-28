American Spirit Aviation Festival a big success

The annual American Spirit Aviation Festival was held Saturday at the St. Marys Municipal Airport with a large crowd on hand throughout the day.

Al McPherson, airport manager, said he did a lot of research on just planning the date for the show.

“Statistically, this is the best weather day of the year,” he said.

McPherson is also a crew chief for the Elk Flyers who provided one of the three aircraft flying customers for the show.

A group displaying other aerial skills were several hang gliders run by Eric Kriner, whose dad ran their custom-built winch to get the gliders off the ground.

An all-day affair was the Elk County Cruiser’s eighth annual car show which expected to have 165 show cars come in but managed just three more at 168.