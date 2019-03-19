AMPI March Technincal Session

The APMI West Penn Chapter recently held its March technical session meeting at The Royal Inn, in Ridgway. The Abbott Furnace Company sponsored the technical session, inviting Dr. Stephen Feldbauer to speak on Advances in Lubricant Removal Technology. Pictured from left to right are Josh Parslow, APMI treasurer; Amy McClain, APMI vice chair; Dr. Stephen Feldbauer, Abbott Furnace; David Lilly, APMI chairman; and Andy Wright, APMI secretary.