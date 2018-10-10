Amy Kessler elected to the NADO Board of Directors

Amy Kessler, director of Community Development and Regional Planning of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, and Dwayne Pratt, executive director of the West Central Planning and Development District, were recently elected to the National Association of Development Organizations 2018-2020 Board of Directors.

NADO was founded in 1967 to provide training, information, and representation for regional development organizations throughout the United States. Today, NADO member organizations serve local governments and the public within their regions through various programs focused on diversifying local economies, assisting businesses, creating jobs, transportation planning and providing social services. The NADO Board of Directors oversees the association's budget and operations and develops policy on issues affecting regional development organizations.

"We are honored to have Amy serve on NADO's Board of Directors. She brings a wealth of expertise, knowledge, and leadership on regional community and economic development issues to the national level," stated Joe McKinney, NADO Executive Director. "Most importantly, Amy is focused on helping our nation's local communities pursue comprehensive regional strategies for remaining economically competitive in today's rapidly changing global environment."

For more information contact NADO Executive Director, Joe McKinney at 202-624-5947 or jmckinney@nado.org.

Building on nearly five decades of experience, the National Association of Development Organizations serves as the national voice of regional development organizations. The association is an advocate for federal community and economic development programs and policies that help local communities improve their local economy and quality of life. For more information about NADO and the NADO Research Foundation, visit www.nado.org.