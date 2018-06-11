Annual snake hunt draws crowds to Sinnemahoning

SINNEMAHONING – The Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Club was the place to be over the weekend as the Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Association hosted is annual snake hunt Friday through Sunday. While the actual hunting and processing of snakes only took place Saturday and Sunday, there were a variety of vendors on hand and live entertainment each day of the event.

The Keystone Reptile Club organizes the annual event, and according to Bill Wheeler, club president, 31 rattlesnakes had been brought in by 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon along with various other snakes.

In order to participate in the hunt, an individual needed to possess a valid permit and a Pennsylvania fishing license.

Wheeler remarked that 31 rattlesnakes was “a good number” for that point in the hunt and said that the weather was perfect for snake hunting.

“This is great weather, especially the way Mother Nature has been treating us this year,” Wheeler said.