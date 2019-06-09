Annual snake hunt draws crowds to Sinnemahoning

SINNEMAHONING – The Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Club was the place to be this weekend as individuals of all ages flocked to the site for the Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Association’s Annual Snake Hunt.

The event, which is organized by the Keystone Reptile Club, got underway on Friday evening with registration starting at 6 p.m. Registration reopened at 7 a.m. Saturday, and by around 3:15 p.m. 17 snakes had been entered in the competition.