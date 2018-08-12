Annual Tasting in the Wilds held on Saturday

Photo by Brian Stockman - Al Lingenfelter, the owner of Bear Creek Wines, introduces his four wines that were paired with food courses in the VIP Area of the Festival.
By: 
Brian Stockman
Staff Writer
Sunday, August 12, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

Tasting in the Wilds is the largest annual fundraiser for the Ridgway Heritage Council — which supports economic development in Ridgway through the preservation of precious heritage and natural resources that were the original foundation of the community.
Since their start, the work of the council has resulted in millions worth of investments in residential and commercial real estate, projects to beautify streetscapes and the recruitment of over 50 new downtown businesses.

Category: