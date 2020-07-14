Another case of COVID-19 added to Elk County's total
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
Elk County’s total number of cases of COVID-19 increased by one today and is now 31, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The latest case to be added to the county’s total is a probable case, meaning that it is either an individual who did not have a PCR test but had symptoms and a high-risk exposure or someone who had a positive antibody test and either high-risk exposure or symptoms.
