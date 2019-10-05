Anti-bullying program set to debut in St. Mary

Two St. Marys elementary school teachers have teamed up to bring a renowned anti-bullying program to St. Marys.

This week the Dignity Revolution, an interactive bullying prevention program that provides culture change to improve overall academic learning, will make its debut in St. Marys Area School District schools.

The mission of the program is to educate and empower youth to stand up for the value of every person.

South St. Marys Street Elementary School educators Mandy Assalone, a physical education teacher, and Laura Kleppinger, a music teacher, spent their summer vacation organizing the event.

“Our main goal was to find something to unite the community,” Assalone said. “This programs focuses on value, courage, and respect.”