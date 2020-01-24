Anytime Fitness celebrates opening in St. Marys

Anytime Fitness recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.

The 8,300 sq. ft. fitness center, located in the Dunham’s plaza along the Million Dollar Highway in St. Marys, opened in September and continues to grow its membership. The fitness center chain has over 4,800 locations worldwide. All members have 24-7 access to any location. The Ohio franchise, which opened the St. Marys gym, has 22 locations in Ohio. New facilities were recently opened in Bradford and Warren.