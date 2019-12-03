Anytime Fitness partnering with Guardian Angel Center for donation drive

Anytime Fitness of St. Marys has partnered with The Guardian Angel Center in conducting a holiday donation drive for new and gently used items for infants, toddlers, and children.

“In the spirit of giving, we wanted to reach out and help the community,” said Connie Herbstritt, Anytime Fitness member experience manager. “The Guardian Angel Center is such an awesome organization and it’s run by all volunteers. With organizations like the Guardian Angel Center, it gives us faith in our community.”