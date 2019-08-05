Anytime, Lunchtime food truck rolls into Elk County

Order up at the new Anytime, Lunchtime food truck which is bringing new, homemade fare to Elk County.

The locally owned food service truck, under the operation of Adam and Vili Azzato, is bringing the love of street food to the area as they team up with local farms to offer fresh ingredients.

As part of this new endeavor, Adam is drawing on his extensive cooking background which began 15 years ago. He has spent the past eight years as a professional chef with the Hyatt Corporation. His wife, Vili has also worked for the same company as part of the front of house hotel operations.

In creating the menu Adam said his goal is to offer “comfort food for everybody around here. I wanted to keep it very simple and familiar to people around here. Everything is made from scratch”