APMI host technical session at the Royal Inn

The APMI West Penn Chapter recently held its October technical session meeting at the Royal Inn, in Ridgway. Gasbarre Products – Press and Furnace Group sponsored the technical session, inviting Automation Program Manager Larry Dixon, to speak on automating press and furnace operations. Pictured from left to right are Amy McClain (vice-chair), Josh Parslow (treasurer), Larry Dixon (Gasbarre Automation program manager), David Lilly (chairman) and Andy Wright (secretary).