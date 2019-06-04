April School of Dance preparing for annual recital

April School of Dance students are busy rehearsing for this year’s annual recital taking place June 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. at St. Marys Area High School’s Carpin Auditorium. Approximately 160 dancers ages four to adult will take the stage this weekend. This year’s show, “Dance Between the Lines”, was inspired by books with each dance piece named after a book title. The school’s three senior dancers will be honored at the show. They include Jordan Huff of St. Marys, Alexia Cunningham of Ridgway, and Abbi Johnson of Wilcox. Tickets may be purchased at the door beginning at 6 p.m. each night. Shown in the photo are second and third grade jazz dance students who will be performing to “The Cat and the Hat.”