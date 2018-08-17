Area man charged with criminal homicide

A Byrnedale man is in custody and facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide, following a murder that took place Thursday evening at the Harold E. Duffy Apartments in Johnsonburg.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge James R. Martin in Johnsonburg on Friday, Harvey Leroy Detterline III, 37, of 112 Madison Street, Byrnedale, is in custody following the incident, which took place at 426 1/2 Water Street Extension, Apartment E-7.

At approximately 11:33 p.m., Officer Stefan Smith of the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department, was called to the scene following a 911 call from that location with an open line. During the call, Elk County Control could reportedly hear yelling, as well as a female, later identified in the affidavit by the initials “B. D.,” state that her “boyfriend entered her apartment through a second story window.”

It was reported in the affidavit that "B.D." rents the E-7 apartment.

As Smith arrived on the scene, Elk County Control advised him that they had received a second call related to the incident. This call was from an individual identified in the affidavit by the initials “A.H.,” and they reported that “there were people in the apartment complex yelling that someone had died.”

Smith spoke to "A.H." in the parking lot, and they stated that there were several people outside the back of the E-building yelling that someone had been killed.

Responding to the rear of the E-building, Smith observed a male, later identified as Detterline, wearing black pants and no shirt. He also reportedly only had socks on his feet and no shoes. Smith observed suspected blood on the left side of his back.

Detterline reportedly approached Smith and “placed his hands behind his back. He then stated that he was going to go to prison.”

Smith questioned Detterline about what he meant by that statement, and Detterline advised the officer that he had stabbed an individual identified in the affidavit by the initials “R.H.” in the upstairs of the E-7 apartment.

Elk County Coroner, Michelle Muccio issued a statement via email just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon identifying the victim as Richard R. Hicks, 29, of 426 1/2 Water Street Extension (Duffy Apartments) in Johnsonburg.

Detterline was placed in investigatory custody so that the officer could investigate further. Other units from surrounding departments were also called to the scene to assist with the investigation and ambulance personnel was requested through Elk County Control.