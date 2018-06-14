Area man facing charges following drug deal gone awry

A Smethport man is facing multiple charges following a drug deal gone awry in April.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday in the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys, John G. Szuba, 39, of 18 Szuba Lane, Smethport, faces both felony and misdemeanor charges after being given money from several individuals to obtain methamphetamine but failing to deliver the drug or return the money.

At 10:51 p.m. on April 4, Sgt. Peter Largey of the St. Marys City Police Department was dispatched to 297 Honey Lane after a female at that location reported that her boyfriend was being held at knife point.

When Largey arrived at the residence, individuals he identified as being present were Szuba, Jared Herbstritt, Andrew Beck and Justin Austin, along with other known males who were not identified in the affidavit.

In talking with those individuals, Beck and Austin allegedly told Largey that they had given Szuba money to purchase 1/2 ounce of methamphetamine. Largey obtained written statements from both Beck and Austin, who claimed that Szuba travelled to Emporium to obtain the methamphetamine but ultimately returned to the residence without the drugs or their money.

On April 24, Largey interviewed Szuba, who reportedly confirmed that he had been given money to purchase methamphetamine.