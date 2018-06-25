Area musician seeks ‘likes’ for music competition

Jordan Pasi, the daughter of area natives, Dave and Darlene (Donahue) Pasi, is in the final rounds of the A Capella & Unplugged talent show competition in Chambersburg.

One of only six finalists, Jordan composed her own song for the competition called "That's Not Me."

"She wrote the music and she wrote the lyrics," said her grandmother, Pam Pasi. "She sings it and plays the ukelele, and she taught herself to play the ukelele."

In this round, the competition is dependent on online votes via Facebook. Pam said she encourages anyone who knows the family or wants to support the teen's music to view Jordan's video at www.facebook.com/FCVBen/videos/1987863851247947/?fref=mentions and hit the "like" button to choose her song. Those interested in voting have until July 13 to go on Facebook and "like" the video.

Jordan's grandparents are Fran and Pam Pasi of St. Marys, and Jim and Linda Donahue of Ridgway.

"Matt is her uncle and Darcy and Danielle are her aunts," said Pam. "I figure maybe if people know them (also), maybe they can vote."