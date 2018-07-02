Area officials urge firework safety

The skies across the nation will light up with a variety of fireworks as the Fourth of July approaches.

The City of St. Marys reminds residents to use caution when using fireworks along with new changes to the state’s fireworks law.

“Use common sense” when shooting off fireworks of any kind, said Crystal Fire Department Chief Bill Kraus.

“Be aware of your surroundings, both in terms of physical space and the amount of people around you,” he added.

A new law passed in the fall of 2017 completely replaced the Fireworks Act and its regulations, according to a press release issued by the City of St. Marys.

The current law allows for the purchase and display of consumer fireworks within the Commonwealth without a permit.

Currently 49 out of the nation’s 50 states allow legal consumer fireworks according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

Consumer fireworks may only be purchased or possessed by an individual at least 18 years of age. These include firecrackers, Roman Candles, bottle rockets and more.

Consumer fireworks may not be ignited or discharged at a person, within a building or motor vehicle, or within 150 feet of any structure.

Those utilizing display fireworks, measuring 1.75 inches or larger, or anything more than 50 milligrams of explosive material, are still required to have a municipal permit and a license through the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

The city manager has the authority to issue a permit for display fireworks.

Consumers can be sited if they set off commercial display fireworks without a permit, noted Hannah Brock, public relations officer for the City of St. Marys.

Those found to be in violation of these regulations could face a $100 fine. Persons selling or using the larger display type fireworks could be charged with a third-degree felony.

Kraus emphasized that handling fireworks is like handling a gun, both should be used with caution.

“Everyone is out to have fun. No one wants to get hurt,” Kraus said.