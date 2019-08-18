Area residents among elk license recipients

BENEZETTE – A handful of area residents were among the recipients of licenses to hunt elk in Pennsylvania later this year during the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual elk license drawing on Saturday afternoon.

The drawing was once again held during the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Elk Expo, which took place over the weekend at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette.

In addition to adding an early archery season and a late antlerless season to this year’s elk hunt, the Pennsylvania Game Commission also changed the format of how license recipients are announced. In past years, each individual’s first and last name was displayed as their name was selected during the drawing. This year, the agency only displayed each license recipient’s first and middle initials along with their last name.