Area residents share mixed opinions of Sunday hunting bill

Legislation to allow hunting on up to three Sundays each year is heading to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.

Hunters across the state will be permitted to hunt one Sunday during rifle deer season, one during statewide archery deer season, and one selected by the Game Commission.

Sen. Joe Scarnati (R-25) voted in favor of the bill last Wednesday, which passed 38-11 in the Senate before heading to Gov. Wolf’s desk.

The Daily Press asked its Facebook followers to share their thoughts on this bill poised to become law in Pennsylvania. Comments ranged from support of the bill to fears that it will make the woods an unsafe place on Sundays during hunting season.

Among those showing support of the bill was Jason Neyman.

“I think it's a great idea,” Neyman commented. “It's only one out of the year during rifle season and it gives the working guys an extra day in the woods without having to use a day's vacation.”