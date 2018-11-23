Area United Way has big impact on community

When it comes to having a wide reach within the community, one of the organizations that plays a major role in helping to support other area nonprofits is the St. Marys Area United Way.

According to Heather Conrad, executive director of the St. Marys Area United Way, the organization has served the citizens of the City of St. Marys, Fox Township, Jay Township and Benezette Township since 1925.

“Making a contribution goes to support 16 local agencies with just one donation,” Conrad explained. “Our focus areas are education, income and health – the building blocks for a good quality of life. We all win when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable and when people are healthy. Because of local donors, in the past 10 years we have distributed over $1.5 million to local nonprofits. This support allows us to continue supporting agencies that provide vital services for children, special needs individuals, libraries, families and individuals in crisis, students, women, senior citizens and veterans. The funds raised by the United Way stay here and go directly toward supporting our families, friends and neighbors.”

The St. Marys Area United Way’s current partnering agencies are Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, Boy Scouts - Bucktail Council, Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys, CAPSEA, Catholic Charities Counseling, Dickinson Center, Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Guardian Angels Center, Oak Manor, St. Marys Public Library, St. Marys Community Pool, St. Marys Youth Council, Veteran’s Memorial - Eternal Flame, Workforce Solutions, LIFT, Community Nurses and Big Maple Farm Natural Therapies.

“We determine our partnering organizations and amount given through a three-step process,” Conrad said. “First, we release an RFP mid-year to local nonprofits. Then, in the fall, we hold organization interviews to review applications and discuss any organizational updates, changes or issues. In the December meeting, we have a good idea of how much we’ll have available in funding dollars and determine allocations then. Organizations then receive quarterly payments throughout the year. The interview committee is not strictly limited to board members. We encourage community members that are interested in the mission of the United Way to participate and learn more about us and our organizations.”

The St. Marys Area United Way is currently nearing the end of this year’s funding drive and still has a way to go to reach their goal of $160,000. A display located along the Diamond shows passersby updates on the funding drive’s progress.

“We recently switched from a fiscal to a calendar year, thus ending our 2018 campaign on Dec. 31,” Conrad said. “All funds raised from Jan. 1-Dec. 31 will go toward allocations awarded to our partnering organizations through 2019.”

With only a little over a month left in 2018, Conrad admitted that there is still much fundraising work to be done.

“We’re at 60 percent of our goal. So, we have some work to do,” Conrad said. “Eighty percent of dollars raised go directly to our local nonprofits.”

