Armed robbery at Ridgway Sheetz leads to arrest

The Ridgway Police Department reports investigating a report of an armed robbery that occurred on Monday, Feb. 11, in the parking lot area of Sheetz, Inc., located on N. Broad Street.

According to police, at approximately 10:15 p.m., they received a report of an armed robbery of a motor vehicle at the above location. Officers arrived at Sheetz and spoke with the female victim, who stated that an unknown male approached her in the parking lot and brandished a handgun, demanding the keys to her vehicle, described as a 2000 silver Nissan Xterra. After the victim relinquished her keys, the suspect fled the area in the victim's vehicle, traveling south on SR219.

Police searched the area and issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) to area law enforcement agencies for the victim's vehicle.

After receiving a BOLO from Bradford City Police relating to a stolen vehicle from their jurisdiction, at 10:48 p.m, Ridgway Police located the additional stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Elk County Foods, located at 1 Baker Alley. The stolen vehicle from Bradford was identified as a gold GMC Yukon. Police subsequently contacted D&T Towing, who towed the vehicle to secure impound.

At 1:23 a.m., Ridgway Police received information that troopers with the Rockview PA State Police located and arrested the suspect, who was operating the victim's stolen vehicle, in the area of the Snowshoe Exit of Interstate 80. The suspect was then identified as Tyler Jamal Newman, 19, of Rt. 646 in Gifford. Ridgway Police also learned that Newman had committed other armed robbery attempts in Clearfield County this date.

Newman was subsequently arraigned by Clearfield PSP, before District Justice Jerome Nevling in Clearfield County on charges of robbery, theft, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person. Bail on these charges was set at $250,000.

Charges relating to the incident that occurred in Ridgway Borough are pending the conclusion of the investigation.