Army Corps of Engineers host ribbon cutting 4 years after flood

In May 2014, severe rainfall struck the town of Ridgway, resulting in disastrous flooding. Schools and homes were evacuated, and many people were rescued by boat. The Army Corps of Engineers awarded the contract to repair damage from those waters along Elk Creek to Aspen Construction Company, of Hackensack, Minnesota.

The Army Corps said work will consist of the removal of debris, excavation of slopes, filling of slopes, removal of the block wall, installation of a retaining wall and repair of the access ramp along Elk Creek. The Army Corps installed flood-control measures along Elk Creek and the Clarion River in 1962.

Ridgway borough manager Paul McCurdy said while the Army Corps provides the funding, it has been the responsibility of the borough to maintain it.

"The Ridgway project is a part of the Corps’ PL84-99 program, which is intended to work with local sponsors to ensure flood-protection projects damaged by storms are quickly repaired," said Lt. Colonel Jonathan Klink, deputy commander for the Pittsburgh-based Army Corps of Engineers.

Work began in October 2017 at an approximate cost of $800,000. It was completed ahead of schedule and within budget.

McCurdy said it's important for residents to understand the project will strictly restore the creek's flood control capabilities to the way they were before 2014.

"It won't reduce the risk of flooding any more than it was done in 1962," McCurdy said. "Even after this project, if we have the same storm event that caused the 2014 flood, we'll have the same flooding."

The ribbon cutting ceremony, held on N. Broad Street, across from the old Pennsy Restaurdant, was well attended on Wednesday by members of the Ridgway Borough Council including Paul McCurdy, borough manager; Keith Mader, councilman; Rachel Wolfel, community development coordinator with North Central; and Deborah (Dick) Pontzer, economic development and workforce specialist at the office of Congressman Glenn 'GT' Thompson, as well as many others.