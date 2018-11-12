Army surgeon Caruso saves lives on and off the battlefield

Saving the lives of soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines frequently falls into the hands of Dr. Joseph D. Caruso, M.D., a general surgeon and major in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.

The former St. Marys native is a 2001 graduate of Elk County Catholic High School and is the son of Dave Caruso and Teresa Richards.

“I always wanted to be a surgeon and wanted to serve those sons and daughters who volunteered to protect our nation,” Caruso said.

Currently, Caruso, 35, is a general surgeon for the 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team based out of Rhine Ordinance Barracks in western Germany, although he spends most of his time at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, operated by the U.S. Army.

LRMC is the largest military hospital outside the continental U.S. and serves as the sole military medical center for more than 205,000 beneficiaries throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It is strategically located near Ramstein Air Base.

“I still get to be involved with wounded warrior care as all patients returning from theater stop for a few days here at LRMC before continuing on to the U.S.,” Caruso said.

He simultaneously maintains a busy practice performing the full gamut of general surgery for active duty, retirees, spouses and children.

Caruso resides in a small town of Nanzdietschweiler, which is about 15 minutes away from the hospital, with his wife, Amanda, and their four children, Danny, 5, Caroline, 3, Maggie, 2, and Emma, four months.

Recently Caruso had the opportunity to travel to London for two months to practice trauma surgery in two of the city’s civilian centers. He noted in the United Kingdom, military doctors work in civilian hospitals.

“Working in England with British military docs was a phenomenal experience and I learned a ton,” Caruso said.

