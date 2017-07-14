Art show featuring youth creations

Elk County's young artists are showcasing their creations ranging from sketches and canvas paintings during the annual Elk County Council on the Arts Anything Art Show taking place from July 10-22.

The art show is an opportunity for youngsters ages 5-18 to showcase their pieces in the ECCOTA gallery located on Main Street in Ridgway.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded based on people's choice votes. Each visitor may cast three votes, whether it is for the same piece or three different pieces. Winners will receive art supplies.