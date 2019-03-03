Assemblies, field trips, approved by school board

Recently, the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors approved a contract with MpoweredParent of Morris Plains, N.J. to provide vaping prevention assemblies for high school students, parents and staff. The assemblies will take place on May 8 and 9 with up to three assemblies each day along with a parent/staff presentation. The $2,400 fee will be paid with funds made available through the Ready to Learn grant.

