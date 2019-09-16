Athletic manual among items discussed by school board

The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors discusses numerous items during their recent board meeting.

The student athletic manual was a detailed topic of conversation with the board during the meeting. The topic was tabled during last month’s meeting.

The board approved the manual with one member noting they are already well into the fall sports season.

Board member Lewis Murray said he would like to see playing time better addressed in the manual, specifically in having it spelled out who determines student playing time.