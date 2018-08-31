Attempted burglary results in charges

An attempted burglary at a business in Benezette has resulted in charges against a Kane woman.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys this week, Samantha Marie Gustafson, 24, of 27 N. Tionesta Avenue, Kane, is one of two individuals facing charges related to the incident, which occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 31.

An officer with the Ridgway-based State Police was called to the scene of the Old Bull Cafe in Benezette July 31, following the report of an attempted burglary. According to the affidavit, “it was determined that the suspects used a pry tool to pry at multiple doors in an attempt to gain entry” to the business. They also reportedly “attempted to gain access by a kitchen vent and a window.”

Video surveillance allegedly showed both Gustafson and another individual, identified as Kristen Lenox,W arriving at the business. Gustafson was “observed trying to open a kitchen window, pry open two exterior doors as well as gain entry through a kitchen vent at the rear of the cafe.”

Both Gustafson and Lenox were reportedly identified by the owner of the Old Bull Cafe.

On Aug. 2, both Gustafson and Lenox were interviewed by police and reportedly admitted to being at the business. Gustafson reportedly “admitted that she was trying to get in in an attempt to retrieve jewelry that she hid there,” while Lenox “admitted to being a lookout for Gustafson as well as driving her to the cafe.”

Gustafson was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Barry D. Brown on Thursday at 3 p.m. She is facing a second-degree felony charge of criminal attempt – burglary – not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present; a third-degree misdemeanor charge of defiant trespass/actual communication; and a summary charge of criminal mischief – tamper with property.

Bail in the case was set at $20,000 monetary. Unable to post ball, Gustafson was confined at Elk County Prison.

Lenox is facing similar charges but has not yet been arraigned.

A preliminary hearing for Gustafson was originally scheduled before Judge Brown at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, but it was continued. Gustafson now has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25 before Judge Jacob.