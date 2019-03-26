ATV group hoping to obtain grant for trail study

The Elk County Riders, a local non-profit organization, are in the beginning stages of their “Trail of Dreams… An Elk County PA ATV Vision” project as they seek cooperation from area municipalities.

Cheryl Ruffner, director/treasurer of Elk County Riders, Inc., has been visiting area municipalities, townships, and organizations seeking letters of support in an effort to secure a DCNR grant to conduct a feasibility study for the group’s endeavor to create their Trail of Dreams.

The project is their initiative to connect communities in Elk County through ATV trails and roads.

“We are connecting communities, not advocating free ATV mobility through each individual community, that would be a decision for those parties that govern, not our group,” Ruffler said. “We would hope a trailhead to be within a short distance into downtowns for economic growth of those communities.”

