ATVs, side by sides to feature in Light Up Night parade

ATVs and side by sides will once again light the streets of St. Marys during Light up Night on Friday, Nov. 22.

Participating riders will join in Santa’s parade with prizes being awarded to the best decorated units. Riders and units will assemble at the spare lot on Depot Street at 5:30 p.m. to follow Santa to Farmers National Bank, then to the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Office for judging and display. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m.

Elk County Riders, a local nonprofit organization, first sponsored the event last year and anticipates participants to decorate “bigger and better” units for this year.